Ole Miss game set for 3 PM CT kickoff

After a bye week on Saturday, Vanderbilt football will return to action against Ole Miss on October 8 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Per today’s release from the SEC, the game will kick off at 3:00 PM CT on the SEC Network.

The 3 PM SEC Network timeslot is, in the recent paradigm, where games go to die up against the 2:30 PM CBS game (CBS’ contract with the SEC forbids ESPN from broadcasting games opposite the CBS game), and this also happens to be the weekend of the day-night doubleheader on CBS. The big network picks up Auburn-Georgia at 2:30 PM CT, and then also will televise Texas A&M-Alabama at 7:00 PM CT.

In other games, LSU has a rare early home game, hosting Tennessee at 11:00 AM CT on ESPN. Also at 11 AM: Arkansas-Mississippi State on the SEC Network, and Missouri-Florida on ESPNU. The SEC Network’s nightcap is South Carolina-Kentucky. If you’re curious, ESPN apparently has four MLB wild card games on the 8th.