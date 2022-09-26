Around the SEC: Week 4

It’s Week 4, and the guarantee games are basically over until SoCon Saturday. We had four conference games this weekend (counting Vanderbilt’s 55-3 loss at Alabama) and, well, only one of them was an affront to the game of football!

Auburn 17, Missouri 14

You know things are going well when this is the headline after a game you technically won.

Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game: https://t.co/vvRJRKxV1r pic.twitter.com/MzmtPUfDrM — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2022

Suffice to say, Auburn should have lost this game, only Missouri (a) missed a chip shot field goal at the end of regulation, and (b) watched Nathaniel Peat fumble at the goal line on what would have been the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Anyway, Bryan Harsin is probably their coach for at least another week.

Georgia 39, Kent State 22

Before you get all hot take-y about this one, Georgia fumbled twice and threw an interception and probably let Kent State hang around far longer than they should. That said, this was somehow Georgia’s most competitive game this season after blowouts of Oregon, Samford, and South Carolina. I wouldn’t worry too much about them.

Mississippi State 45, Bowling Green 14

Yawn.

Tennessee 38, Florida 33

Florida racked up 594 yards of total offense, Tennessee 576. Was anybody playing defense here? Anyway, Tennessee was on its way to covering the 10.5-point spread until a last-minute Florida touchdown pulled them to within five. They then recovered an onside kick, but an Anthony Richardson interception sealed the game.

Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27

Whew, Ole Miss might have gotten lucky here. Tulsa’s offense was rolling behind starter Davis Brin, but after he got hurt, the Golden Hurricane scored just 10 points in the second half and a 28-point second quarter for the Rebels sealed it... but, uh, this might have been a warning sign.

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21

Arkansas jumped out to a 14-0 lead and that looked like it might hold up against Texas A&M’s “offense,” but then the game swung on an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by A&M’s Demani Richardson late in the first half. Still, Cam Little had to miss a 42-yard field goal late in the game for the Aggies to prevail.

Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23

Nothing to see here, just an SEC team struggling to put away Northern Illinois. That’s never happened before.

LSU 38, New Mexico 0

Snore.

South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20

Charlotte absolutely sucks, so I’m not reading much into South Carolina hanging 56 on them. However, this game was 20-14 at halftime.