Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt soccer picked up a 2-0 win over Missouri yesterday after being tied at zero for 87 minutes. Then Maddie Baker and Alex Kerr scored goals to give Vanderbilt a win and move to 2-1 in SEC play (why this counts as an SEC game is not clear.)

Men’s tennis closed out the Commodore Invite and... hoo boy, let’s not talk about it. Women’s golf finished third at the Mason Rudolph Championship, five shots behind winner Mississippi State. Men’s golf leads the stroke play at the SEC Preview after two rounds.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Blue Jays or Braves at Nationals (MLB Network)

6:10 PM: MLB: Orioles at Red Sox (MLB Network)

7:15 PM: NFL: Cowboys at Giants (ABC/ESPN)

Scoreboard

SEC Football (Saturday): Auburn 17, Missouri 14 ... Georgia 39, Kent State 22 ... Mississippi State 45, Bowling Green 14 ... Tennessee 38, Florida 33 ... Ole Miss 35, Tulsa 27 ... Kentucky 31, Northern Illinois 23 ... Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 21 ... LSU 38, New Mexico 0 ... South Carolina 56, Charlotte 20.

NFL: Bears 23, Texans 20 ... Titans 24, Raiders 22 ... Colts 20, Chiefs 17 ... Dolphins 21, Bills 19 ... Vikings 28, Lions 24 ... Ravens 37, Patriots 26 ... Bengals 27, Jets 12 ... Eagles 24, Commanders 6 ... Panthers 22, Saints 14 ... Jaguars 38, Chargers 10 ... Rams 20, Cardinals 12 ... Falcons 27, Seahawks 23 ... Packers 14, Buccaneers 12 ... Broncos 11, 49ers 10.

MLB: Braves 8, Phillies 7 ... Astros 6, Orioles 3 ... Blue Jays 7, Rays 1 ... Cubs 8, Pirates 3 ... Reds 2, Brewers 1 ... Nationals 6, Marlins 1 ... Angels 10, Twins 3 ... Tigers 4, White Sox 1 ... Royals 13, Mariners 12 ... Guardians 10, Rangers 4 ... Padres 13, Rockies 6 ... Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Mets 13, A’s 4 ... Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1 ... Yankees 2, Red Sox 0.

SEC Soccer: Georgia 3, Florida 0 ... Tennessee 4, Kentucky 1 ... Arkansas 1, South Carolina 0 ... Ole Miss 1, Auburn 0 ... Alabama 3, Texas A&M 0 ... Mississippi State 3, LSU 2.