Vanderbilt loses to Alabama, 55-3

Vanderbilt’s trip to Tuscaloosa on Saturday night went... well, it was pretty much what we expected it to be.

A holding penalty stalled Alabama’s opening drive and forced the Crimson Tide to punt, but then Bryce Young got to work, finding Ja’Corey Brooks on four consecutive passes to make the score 7-0. Joseph Bulovas would ensure that Vanderbilt didn’t get shut out with a 41-yard field goal on the Commodores’ second drive of the game; that was also, sadly, the last time Vanderbilt would get on the scoreboard.

And Alabama would keep scoring. Not that this was ever going to be a game, but with Vanderbilt trailing 14-3 in the second quarter and facing a 4th and 1 at its own 34, Clark Lea elected to go for it — which, in this game, I wasn’t about to second-guess. You weren’t winning by punting, so why not? Only, when it didn’t convert, Alabama needed exactly one play to find the end zone again, and that was that. Things never felt like they got completely out of hand in this one, unlike the 2017 game (I can pretty safely say Vanderbilt didn’t quit in this game), but the final score was ugly, because it was a game between Alabama and Vanderbilt.

Anyway, I’m not going to spend much time dwelling on this game and neither should you.