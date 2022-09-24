3-1 (0-0)

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

86 (SP+) September 24, 2022

6:30 PM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

3-0 (0-0)

2 (AP)

2 (Coaches)

2 (SP+)

Vanderbilt travels to Tuscaloosa to open SEC play and uh, well, let’s just see what’s happened the last few times we’ve played Alabama:

September 23, 2017: Alabama 59, Vanderbilt 0

October 8, 2011: Alabama 34, Vanderbilt 0

September 8, 2007: Alabama 24, Vanderbilt 10

September 9, 2006: Alabama 13, Vanderbilt 10 (Mike Shula, everyone!)

November 2, 2002: Alabama 30, Vanderbilt 8

Uh, yeah. Let’s just say this is gonna be an uphill fight.

The even worse news? After this, it’s Ole Miss and Georgia. What could go wrong?! Vanderbilt enters this game averaging 42 points per game and let’s just say that I will be surprised if we come anywhere close to that against an Alabama defense that’s allowed 26 points in three games. If this game is competitive after a quarter, we can almost call that a win. Almost.

Have fun, expect to win.