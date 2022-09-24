Saturday Tailgate: Alabama

Optional Musical Accompaniment

Vanderbilt is out to a 3-1 start on the 2022 season, and as they head into the first bye week ... well, they’re probably going to be 3-2.

Alabama is, of course, the #2 team in the nation, the preseason #1 team in the nation, the six-time national champion under Nick Saban, the team that Vanderbilt got shelled 59-0 by on CBS in 2017, the team that Vanderbilt hasn’t even scored on since 2007. Alabama is a 40.5-point favorite, and we should probably be happy if that scoreless streak ends. The last Vanderbilt player to score a touchdown on Alabama is George Smith, who scored on a 15-yard pass from Mackenzi Adams.

Mackenzi Adams? Yeah, it’s been a minute.

Men's tennis opened the Commodore Invitational on Friday, and they'll continue today at 9 AM. Women's golf finds itself in second place after the first day of the Mason Rudolph. Swimming split two meets yesterday, losing to LSU but beating Tulane.

