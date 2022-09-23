Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
Vanderbilt soccer evened its SEC record at .500 with a 2-0 win over Kentucky last night (more from the Hustler) and Patrick cannot stop talking about this Alex Wagner goal:
— Vanderbilt Soccer (@VandySoccer) September 23, 2022
Second career goal for Alex Wagner. #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/wBC6Xiyejd
This weekend, men’s tennis is hosting the Commodore Invitational and women’s golf hosts the Mason Rudolph Championship. Swimming faces its season opener today at noon against both LSU and Tulane.
The Hustler ranks the SEC. In the podcast realm, Chris Lee had his weekly podcast with Will Perdue and the Dore Report previews the Alabama game.
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 10:30 AM: PGA Tour: President’s Cup (Golf Channel)
- 11:00 AM: UEFA Nations League: Georgia v. North Macedonia (FS2)
- 1:45 PM: UEFA Nations League: Germany v. Hungary (FS1)
- 6:00 PM: College football: Virginia at Syracuse (ESPN)
- 6:05 PM: MLB: Braves at Phillies (ESPN+)
- 6:05 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Yankees (Apple TV+)
- 7:00 PM: College football: Nevada at Air Force (FS1)
- 8:00 PM: College football: Boise State at UTEP (CBS Sports)
- 9:10 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Dodgers (Apple TV+)
Scoreboard
MLB: Rangers 5, Angels 3 ... Royals 4, Twins 1 ... Giants 3, Rockies 0 ... Mariners 9, A’s 5 ... Cardinals 5, Padres 4 ... Cubs 3, Pirates 2 ... Brewers 5, Reds 1 ... Rays 10, Blue Jays 5 ... Orioles 2, Astros 0 ... Phillies 1, Braves 0 ... Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 ... Guardians 4, White Sox 2 ... Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.
SEC Soccer: Alabama 4, Tennessee 2 ... South Carolina 1, Georgia 0 ... Arkansas 1, Auburn 0 ... Ole Miss 1, Florida 0 ... LSU 2, Missouri 1 ... Mississippi State 1, Texas A&M 0.
Loading comments...