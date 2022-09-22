Good morning.

Vanderbilt soccer hosts Kentucky tonight at 7:00 PM CT at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. Tonight’s game will be streamed on the SEC Network+. The Commodores are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season in the SEC opener against LSU.

Schedule releases! The SEC released the TV schedule for conference basketball games; Vanderbilt, as usual, will be mostly on the SEC Network, although a January 7 game at Missouri will be broadcast on CBS. And, Vanderbilt bowling released its schedule for this season, which opens October 28.

Football stuff: the main site talks about the solid start by the offensive line. Our sister site Roll Bama Roll previews Vandy’s offense.

A bit late, but the Hustler recaps the weekend’s tennis action.

