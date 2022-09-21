Vanderbilt Bowling releases 2022-23 schedule

It’s finally here. That’s right: Vanderbilt bowling has released its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Commodores will open their quest for their third national title from October 28-30 at the Dezy Strong Classic in Coram, New York. That’s followed by the MOTIV Ladyjacks Classic from November 11-13 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Side note: yeah, I’m pretty sure Stephen F. Austin hosts that tournament. Stephen F. Austin is decidedly not in Wisconsin.) Then there’s the Hawk Classic in Millsboro, Delaware, from November 18-20.

After New Year’s, the Commodores open 2023 at the Stormin’ Blue & White Vegas Classic from January 8-10, and then comes the Northeast Classic in New Jersey from January 20-22. That’s followed by two trips to the Dallas area for the Prairie View Invitational from January 27-29 and the Lady Techster Classic from February 10-12 (neither Prairie View nor Louisiana Tech being in Dallas, this makes no sense.) The Commodores will compete in the Stallings Invitational (which we imagine is named for Kevin Stallings, based on nothing) in Greensboro, North Carolina, from February 24-26, and close the regular season hosting the Music City Classic from March 17-19. The Southland Championship is from March 24-26, with NCAA regional play coming in April.