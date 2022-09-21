2022 Staff Pick’em Week 4

This is why I love doing this. The chaos in the Pick’em matches the chaos of the sport we all love so often. The Commentariat went 9-3 to grow their lead, but our man on fire, VandyImport, is chasing them like a man with his hair on fire. He went 8-4 on the week along with VU 04. I was just behind them at 7-5. Cole and CDA were an even 6-6. Tom had 7 losses for the third straight week at 5-7. The staff as a whole was 40-32 for the week and would be 4-3 based on a majority pick. Unfortunately, with 6 of us there are often a lot of evenly split picks, and I am not splitting hairs there.

Overall, the Commentariat has built a 4-game lead over Import with me one game behind him. Among the staff, only Tom (0.432) and Cole (0.477) are below 0.500. Reminder, the season is still early, so the difference in Import’s position and being 0.500 really is 3 games.

For this week, there are three SEC-SEC matchups and no one is playing an FCS opponent, so things are jam packed. No one is a unanimous pick (blame Tom for a late selection for THEM), but four of the thirteen games only have one person disagreeing with the rest. Five more contests are four to two. For completeness, four games are even splits. Some huge spreads again, too, so most of us will not even be aware of how well or poorly we did unless there are MAJOR upsets.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 1 W L W L Commentariat 29 15 9 3 Import 25 19 8 4 DotP 24 20 7 5 VU 04 23 21 8 4 CDA 22 22 6 6 Cole 21 23 6 6 Tom 19 25 5 7

The Picks