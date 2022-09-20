Vanderbilt’s 2023 football schedule announced

It’s a Tuesday night in September, or, apparently, the night that the SEC drops next season’s football schedule. Vanderbilt will play six games before the end of September and, like this season, will have two bye weeks during the regular season.

Unlike this season, the Week 0 game on August 26 is at home. Hawaii visits Nashville for the opener, the return game of the 63-10 hurting the Commodores put on them a few weeks ago. That’s followed by a visit from Alabama A&M on September 2. The Commodores will then wrap up the nonconference schedule on the road with Wake Forest (September 9) and UNLV (September 16.)

SEC play opens a week later with Kentucky coming to town on September 23, followed by Missouri on September 30. The Commodores will visit Florida on October 7 before hosting Georgia on October 14.

The first bye week of the season will come before the final stretch, when Vanderbilt will travel to Ole Miss (October 28) before hosting Auburn on November 4. On November 11, the Commodores visit South Carolina, then have another bye week before the finale at Tennessee on November 25.