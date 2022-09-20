Good morning.

Vanderbilt freshman quarterback A.J. Swann earned his first career start last week and made the most of it — and now he’s the SEC Freshman of the Week. Swann is the second Vanderbilt freshman to win the award this season, joining wide receiver Jayden McGowan.

In less happy news, women’s basketball assistant coach Ashley Earley is taking a leave of absence for medical reasons, though she’s expected back prior to Vanderbilt’s season opener on November 7.

The VandyBoys held a charity softball game last night with the Predators and other Vanderbilt athletes.

Clark Lea’s press conference is today. If you care what Nick Saban said at his, here you go.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:10 PM: MLB: Diamondbacks at Dodgers (ESPN+)

5:30 PM: MLB: Astros at Rays (TBS)

7:00 PM: MLB: Guardians at White Sox or Twins at Royals (MLB Network)

8:30 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Padres (TBS)

Scoreboard

NFL: Bills 41, Titans 7 ... Eagles 24, Vikings 7.

MLB: Guardians 11, Twins 4 ... Mariners 9, Angels 1 ... Marlins 10, Cubs 3 ... Astros 4, Rays 0 ... Tigers 11, Orioles 0 ... Braves 5, Nationals 2 ... Mets 7, Brewers 2 ... Giants 10, Rockies 7 ... Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 2.