Friday Night Open Thread

All right, it’s the second day of college football’s, uh, recently traditional five-day opening weekend and we’ve got some football — although the SEC is taking the night off. Here’s your watching schedule for the evening.

6:00 PM CT

Western Michigan at Michigan State (ESPN2)

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion (ESPNU)

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan (ESPN3)

William & Mary at Charlotte (ESPN3)

I... don’t really know what to think here. Virginia Tech is on sort of upset watch in the battle of former James Franklin assistants (Brent Pry at Virginia Tech, Ricky Rahne at Old Dominion.)

6:30 PM CT

Temple at Duke (ACC Network)

Duke is about to get their hets wet.

7:00 PM CT

Illinois at Indiana (BTN)

Tennessee Tech at Kansas (ESPN+)

Oh we’re playing all the Sickos Committee hits tonight.

9:00 PM CT

TCU at Colorado (ESPN)

The Dorrellfense!