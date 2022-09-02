Good morning.

The long weekend starts today, and this is also the first big weekend for Vanderbilt’s non-revenue sports of the academic year. The highlights: women’s golf opens its season at 8:58 AM CT at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, and... okay, I have questions about this:

Hosted by Mississippi State

Okay then. Vanderbilt’s cross country teams are competing in the Belmont Opener at Percy Warner Park at 9 AM, and in the nightcap, soccer hosts ETSU at 7:00 PM CT on the SEC Network+.

Lots of pregame reading and listening for Saturday’s football game against Elon: the notebook on the main site, an injury report from Robbie Weinstein at 247 Sports (which, this is the first time I’ve seen it said out loud that Patrick Smith is suspended), Behind Enemy Lines, the film room, and podcastin’ from the Hustler, and Chris Lee finally brought Seabass back on his podcast. And, Clark Lea’s post-practice media availability from yesterday:

Anyway, have fun today. Coming later: Saturday Predictions, and Lessons in Vanderbilt Football whenever Patrick gets around to it.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:50 AM: EuroBasket: Finland v. Israel (ESPN+)

7:05 AM: EuroBasket: Great Britain v. Ukraine (ESPN+)

9:10 AM: FIBA AmeriCup: Panama v. Venezuela (ESPN+)

9:50 AM: EuroBasket: Greece v. Croatia (ESPN+)

10:20 AM: EuroBasket: Czech Republic v. Poland (ESPN+)

11:40 AM: FIBA AmeriCup: Colombia v. Uruguay (ESPN+)

1:50 PM: EuroBasket: Estonia v. Italy (ESPN+)

1:50 PM: EuroBasket: Netherlands v. Serbia (ESPN+)

3:40 PM: FIBA AmeriCup: United States v. Mexico (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Rays or Rangers at Red Sox (MLB Network)

6:10 PM: FIBA AmeriCup: Canada v. Brazil (ESPN+)

6:20 PM: MLB: Marlins at Braves (Apple TV+)

9:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Angels or Brewers at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

9:10 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers (ESPN+)

9:15 PM: MLB: Phillies at Giants (Apple TV+)

(College football schedule coming in the open thread this afternoon/evening.)

Scoreboard

SEC Football: Tennessee 59, Ball State 10 ... Missouri 52, Louisiana Tech 24.

MLB: Mariners 7, Tigers 0 ... White Sox 7, Royals 1 ... Nationals 7, A’s 5 ... Mets 5, Dodgers 3 ... Orioles 3, Guardians 0 ... Red Sox 9, Rangers 8 ... Braves 3, Rockies 0 ... Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 0.

EuroBasket: Spain 114, Bulgaria 87 ... Bosnia-Herzegovina 95, Hungary 85 ... Turkey 72, Montenegro 68 ... Slovenia 92, Lithuania 85 ... Belgium 79, Georgia 76 ... Germany 76, France 63.

SEC Soccer: North Carolina 3, Missouri 1 ... Florida 2, South Florida 1 ... Clemson 2, South Carolina 2 ... Ole Miss 5, Louisiana Tech 0 ... Georgia 3, Georgia State 0 ... West Virginia 0, Auburn 0 ... South Alabama 0, Mississippi State 0 ... Arkansas 3, Western Michigan 0 ... Texas A&M 1, Illinois 0 ... Western Kentucky 1, Kentucky 0 ... Alabama 3, BYU 2.