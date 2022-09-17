2-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

99 (SP+) September 17, 2022

2:30 PM CT

Video: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

1-1

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

93 (SP+)

So, Vanderbilt looks to rebound from its first loss of the season as it travels to DeKalb, Illinois, for the second time ever. The first time was back in 1997, the first year of Woodyball, and Vanderbilt came out with a 17-7 win.

That’s been pretty much the all-time series in a nutshell: Vanderbilt has a 4-0 record, but all four games have been close-ish, with three wins in the 1990s decided by a total of 14 points and a 24-18 win in 2019 that might have been the least inspiring win of the entire Derek Mason era. Patrick noted after that game that the locker room scene in the postgame reVealed was the saddest thing he had ever seen, and Vanderbilt would promptly follow that up by getting shelled at Ole Miss and then by UNLV at home, and for some reason Derek Mason got another year and a half after that.

Anyway, have fun, expect to win. Woody beat these guys twice.