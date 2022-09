Open Thread: College Football Saturday, Week 3

First of all, this is the most glorious weekend in AoG history:

Alright, friends, the day everyone has waited for is here:



I have NAIA SP+ rankings.



Check 'em out. D2, D3 and NAIA all up and running. This is what I do on Friday nights.https://t.co/EPI5lC72nn pic.twitter.com/iWtTVtgGx5 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 17, 2022

Second of all, here’s your college football schedule for Saturday (non-Vanderbilt edition):

10:00 AM CT

Wofford at Virginia Tech (ACC Network)

11:00 AM CT

Georgia at South Carolina (ESPN)

UConn at Michigan (ABC)

Oklahoma at Nebraska (FOX)

Purdue at Syracuse (ESPN2)

Texas State at Baylor (FS1)

Youngstown State at Kentucky (SEC Network)

Southern Illinois at Northwestern (BTN)

Western Kentucky at Indiana (BTN)

Villanova at Army (CBS Sports)

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)

Abilene Christian at Missouri (SEC Network+)

Long Island at Kent State (ESPN3)

12:00 PM CT

Towson at West Virginia (ESPN+)

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Bucknell at Central Michigan (ESPN3)

Limestone at Carson-Newman (stream)

Shenandoah at Maryville (stream)

1:00 PM CT

Old Dominion at Virginia (ACC Network)

South Alabama at UCLA (Pac-12 Network)

Ohio at Iowa State (ESPN+)

Rutgers at Temple (ESPN+)

Murray State at Ball State (ESPN+)

Westminster at Sewanee (stream)

1:30 PM CT

Cal at Notre Dame (NBC)

2:00 PM CT

Tulane at Kansas State (ESPN+)

North Texas at UNLV (MWN Video)

Austin Peay at Alabama A&M (stream)

Cumberland at Pikeville (stream)

2:30 PM CT

Ole Miss at Georgia Tech (ABC)

Penn State at Auburn (CBS)

BYU at Oregon (FOX)

Colorado at Minnesota (ESPN2)

New Mexico State at Wisconsin (BTN)

Troy at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Stony Brook at UMass (ESPN3)

Georgia Southern at UAB (Stadium)

3:00 PM CT

UL Monroe at Alabama (SEC Network)

Kansas at Houston (ESPNU)

UT-Martin at Boise State (FS1)

4:00 PM CT

Liberty at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Colorado State at Washington State (Pac-12 Network)

Marshall at Bowling Green (NFL Network)

5:00 PM CT

Mississippi State at LSU (ESPN)

North Carolina A&T at Duke (ESPN+)

Campbell at East Carolina (ESPN+)

North Alabama at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

Wingate at Tusculum (stream)

6:00 PM CT

Toledo at Ohio State (FOX)

Texas Tech at NC State (ESPN2)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Oklahoma State (ESPN+)

Missouri State at Arkansas (SEC Network+)

Akron at Tennessee (SEC Network+)

Jacksonville State at Tulsa (ESPN+)

Northwestern State at Southern Miss (ESPN3)

Arkansas State at Memphis (ESPN+)

Charlotte at Georgia State (ESPN+)

Tennessee State at Middle Tennessee (ESPN+)

Samford at Tennessee Tech (ESPN3)

6:30 PM CT

Michigan State at Washington (ABC)

South Florida at Florida (SEC Network)

Pitt at Western Michigan (ESPNU)

SMU at Maryland (FS1)

Nevada at Iowa (BTN)

UCF at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

Maine at Boston College (ESPN3)

UL Lafayette at Rice (ESPN+)

Furman at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

7:00 PM CT

Louisiana Tech at Clemson (ACC Network)

Montana State at Oregon State (Pac-12 Network)

UTSA at Texas (LHN)

UTEP at New Mexico (MWN Video)

8:00 PM CT

Miami at Texas A&M (ESPN)

9:00 PM CT

San Diego State at Utah (ESPN2)

9:30 PM CT

Fresno State at USC (FOX)

10:00 PM CT

North Dakota State at Arizona (FS1)

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)

11:00 PM CT