Saturday Tailgate: Northern Illinois

Well, Vanderbilt’s most recent foray into football didn’t go the way we wanted it to: a 45-25 loss to Wake Forest. Still, that’s just the first loss of Vanderbilt’s season, and we have nine more chances to exceed last season’s win total — the first, and probably the best, coming today at Northern Illinois.

Vanderbilt News

Women’s tennis did well in their first day at the Debbie Southern, men’s cross country placed 10th at the Coaching Tree Invitational, and the women’s team finished sixth in the same event.

Sports on TV (non-college football edition)

All times Central.

12:00 PM: MLB: Twins at Guardians or Rockies at Cubs (MLB Network)

12:15 PM: MLB: Reds at Cardinals (ESPN+)

5:00 PM: PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Brewers or Phillies at Braves (MLB Network)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cubs 2, Rockies 1 ... Nationals 5, Marlins 4 ... Blue Jays 6, Orioles 3 ... Tigers 3, White Sox 2 ... Red Sox 2, Royals 1 ... Guardians 4, Twins 3 ... Mets 4, Pirates 3 ... Rangers 4, Rays 3 ... Braves 7, Phillies 2 ... Brewers 7, Yankees 6 ... Astros 5, A’s 0 ... Cardinals 6, Reds 5 ... Angels 8, Mariners 7 ... Padres 12, Diamondbacks 3 ... Dodgers 5, Giants 0.

FIBA EuroBasket: Spain 96, Germany 91 ... France 95, Poland 54.

SEC Soccer: Ole Miss 2, Kentucky 1 ... Missouri 1, Auburn 0 ... Tennessee 2, Florida 1 ... Mississippi State 2, Arkansas 0 ... Georgia 3, Texas A&M 2.