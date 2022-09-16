Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

It’s time for our favorite sports to show up: Vanderbilt women’s tennis opens its fall season this weekend at the Debbie Southern Furman Fall Classic, a three-day event in Greenville, South Carolina. No, parlagi, I don’t know how you watch this, you’re on your own.

Also in action: cross country, which is in Bloomington, Indiana, for the Coaching Tree Invitational today at 9 AM CT.

Big Jayden McGowan day, I guess: the main site has a feature on the true freshman WR, while the Hustler’s film room focuses on him as well.

Podcastin’: the Dore Report with its NIU preview, Chris Lee with Andrew Allegretta.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:05 PM: FIBA EuroBasket: France v. Poland (ESPN+)

1:00 PM: MLB: Rockies at Cubs (MLB Network)

3:20 PM: FIBA EuroBasket: Spain v. Germany (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Orioles at Blue Jays (Apple TV+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Pirates at Mets (ESPN+)

6:30 PM: College football: Florida State at Louisville (ESPN)

7:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Brewers or A’s at Astros (MLB Network)

7:00 PM: College football: Air Force at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

9:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Giants (Apple TV+)

Scoreboard

NFL: Chiefs 27, Chargers 24.

MLB: White Sox 8, Guardians 2 ... Rays 11, Blue Jays 0 ... Marlins 5, Phillies 3 ... Astros 5, A’s 2 ... Mets 7, Pirates 1 ... Twins 3, Royals 2 ... Reds 3, Cardinals 2 ... Diamondbacks 4, Padres 0.

SEC Soccer: Alabama 2, South Carolina 0.