Vanderbilt baseball learned its conference schedule on Wednesday. The Commodores open the conference slate March 17-19 at Mississippi State, followed by consecutive home series against Georgia (March 24-26) and Ole Miss (March 31-April 2.) Vanderbilt then heads to the place we don’t speak of from April 7-9, before hosting South Carolina from April 14-16, visiting Missouri from April 21-23, and hosting Kentucky from April 28-30. May opens with consecutive road trips to Alabama from May 5-7 and Florida from May 12-14, before closing the season against Arkansas at home.

Not a whole lot of links today: the Hustler dropped their mailbag ahead of the Northern Illinois game (don’t worry, ours is coming today), and Chris Lee hosted his weekly podcast with Will Perdue, which is worth a listen to hear Will describe the time freshman year he ran up and down the dorm hallway trying to borrow someone’s car to take a girl on a date.

12:00 PM: MLB: White Sox at Guardians (MLB Network)

1:07 PM: MLB: Rays at Blue Jays (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: A’s at Astros or Pirates at Mets (FOX)

6:30 PM: College football: Savannah State at Benedict (ESPNU)

7:15 PM: NFL: Chargers at Chiefs (Prime Video)

9:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)

MLB: Pirates 10, Reds 4 ... Guardians 5, Angels 3 ... Astros 2, Tigers 1 ... Rockies 3, White Sox 0 ... Giants 4, Braves 1 ... Mariners 6, Padres 1 ... Phillies 6, Marlins 1 ... Orioles 6, Nationals 2 ... Blue Jays 5, Rays 1 ... Cubs 6, Mets 3 ... Yankees 5, Red Sox 3 ... Twins 4, Royals 0 ... Cardinals 4, Brewers 1 ... A’s 8, Rangers 7 ... Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3.

FIBA EuroBasket: Poland 90, Slovenia 87 ... France 93, Italy 85.