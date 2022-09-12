Alabama game set for 6:30 PM kickoff

Vanderbilt will visit Alabama on September 24, the Commodores’ first visit to Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2011, and at least this time the (likely) destruction won’t be broadcast on a national network channel!

6:30 PM on the SEC Network sounds about right, really. It might seem more appropriate in the traditional JP Network time slot (now known as the 11 AM kickoff on the SEC Network), but Alabama would be mad about having a home game at 11 AM, so no.

As for the rest of the schedule, Florida-Tennessee is in the 2:30 PM CBS time slot, which actually makes sense in light of what else is that Saturday. At 11 AM, Missouri visits Auburn on ESPN, Mississippi State hosts Bowling Green on the SEC Network, and Georgia gets its annual mandated SEC Network+ game against Kent State. Tulsa-Ole Miss is the 3 PM SEC Network game, and five games are in the nightcap: Arkansas-Texas A&M at 6 on ESPN, Northern Illinois-Kentucky at 6 on the SEC Network, Charlotte-South Carolina at 6:30 on ESPNU, and New Mexico-LSU at 6:30 on SEC Network+.