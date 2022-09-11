Week Three Football Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

All week, we framed the game against Wake Forest and their TransDeaconal Mesh offense to be the first true test for this young team. I said, over and over, the result would teach us everything we need to know about how far along we are in our rebuild. Were we “possibly actually good” or “starting to show flashes of future promise, but don’t have the dudes yet?” Wake would be the barometer of “should we even entertain the option of a bowl,” to “are we ready to win an SEC game or two,” to “okay, we’re still building, so let’s focus on getting the young guys meaningful experience so as to compete next year.”

For the opening 5 minutes, there was hope we were the former.

Then? Well, the rain came and we learned Mike Wright isn’t a mudder, as what would come was a turnover fest that all but ended our chances in this game before halftime.

Final score: Wake Forest 45 - Vanderbilt 25.

Anyway, it’s time to open up the mail bag.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a football mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt football, SEC football, former Big XII football apostate schools, college football, “feetball,” the former Vanderbilt commercial with all the feet in it, and/or Rex Ryan. Post your questions in the comments below today and tomorrow (I will normally post the calls for submissions as reminders on Sunday each week). I will collate the best of said questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). Then, all Anchor of Gold writers will get the opportunity to chime in. The answers will usually be published on Thursday or Friday. All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Jeff Green travelled.

...and that’s it.

*Note: Questions about other SEC football teams are welcome, too. We just won’t know as much about them, and will likely respond with juvenile, biased trash talk.