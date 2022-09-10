Game 3: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Vanderbilt Commodores — Open Game Thread

*Note: Whilst Tom is making the poor choice to sip rum and cokes instead of mai tais at the beach, you’re left with the baseball guy running the feetball game thread. I don’t know how to do that old logo graphic thingy, but I do know how to put the best ever College Gameday sign up in honor of SEC Nation coming to see the best nerd fight in major college football this week.

Ah hell, let’s still do it, but slapdash as hell, as I’m not one of those nerds who knows how to do HTML code:

Wake Forest (2-0, #23 AP, #21 Coaches)

vs.

Vanderbilt (2-0, NR AP, NR Coaches)

September 10, 2022

11:00 AM CT

Video: SEC Network

Radio: I don’t know and I refuse to look it up.

Hawaii was a year zero teardown, Elon was too busy impregnating tech CEOs, but today... today is the day we learn just who this team is.

Has Clark Lea elevated us to the top tier of nerd school football teams, like Northwestern, Stansbury, and today’s opponent, Wake Forest?

Coming into this season, I certainly would not have expected such growth, but the triple option team of Mike Wright, Re’Mahn “The Hypothesis” Davis, and SEC Freshman of the Week Jayden McGowan has opened the door for us to be able to go shot for shot in a Nerd Fight Shootout.

Let’s not kid ourselves, if we win this, it’s because we match their TransDeaconal Mesh offense drive for drive, but we have the ball last.

Strap yourselves in for some hot nerd on nerd action.

Oh, and Finebaum, you’re blocking the library.