Thursday Night Open Thread

While Vanderbilt’s season opened last weekend, the full-on college football season starts tonight, and Week 1 continues all the way through Monday. Yep, we’re having open threads every day, because that’s what we do here.
Anyway... on to tonight’s schedule of games.
5:00 PM CT
- St. Francis (PA) at Akron (ESPN3)
- The Citadel at Campbell (ESPN+)
- St. Augustine’s at Tusculum (stream)
The early kickoffs include Humpin’ to Please, the new home of former Vanderbilt linebacker Alston Orji.
6:00 PM CT
- West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
- Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1)
- Ball State at Tennessee (SEC Network)
- South Carolina State at UCF (ESPN+)
- Bryant at FIU (ESPN3)
The highlight of this window is the Backyard Brawl, followed by a sort-of-interesting Central Michigan-Oklahoma State game and a not-at-all-interesting Ball State-Tennessee, though if it’s close in the second half we might have to tune in for... reasons.
6:30 PM CT
- VMI at Wake Forest (ACC Network)
- Western Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)
- Mars Hill at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
I mean, here’s Vanderbilt’s Week 2 opponent!
7:00 PM CT
- Penn State at Purdue (FOX)
- Louisiana Tech at Missouri (ESPNU)
- Alabama A&M at UAB (CBS Sports)
- Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)
Here’s another Vanderbilt future opponent kicking off its season against an FCS team, though that’s obviously overshadowed by the Ol’ Bald Poach taking his team to Purdue, a game that it would not be hilarious at all if Purdue won.
8:00 PM CT
- New Mexico State at Minnesota (BTN)
Sure, whatever.
9:00 PM CT
- Northern Arizona at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)
You probably don’t care that you don’t get the Pac-12 Network anyway.
9:30 PM CT
- Cal Poly at Fresno State (FS1)
- Portland State at San Jose State (NBC Sports Bay Area)
Yeah, we’re going to bed early.
