Thursday Night Open Thread

While Vanderbilt’s season opened last weekend, the full-on college football season starts tonight, and Week 1 continues all the way through Monday. Yep, we’re having open threads every day, because that’s what we do here.

Anyway... on to tonight’s schedule of games.

5:00 PM CT

St. Francis (PA) at Akron (ESPN3)

The Citadel at Campbell (ESPN+)

St. Augustine’s at Tusculum (stream)

The early kickoffs include Humpin’ to Please, the new home of former Vanderbilt linebacker Alston Orji.

6:00 PM CT

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1)

Ball State at Tennessee (SEC Network)

South Carolina State at UCF (ESPN+)

Bryant at FIU (ESPN3)

The highlight of this window is the Backyard Brawl, followed by a sort-of-interesting Central Michigan-Oklahoma State game and a not-at-all-interesting Ball State-Tennessee, though if it’s close in the second half we might have to tune in for... reasons.

6:30 PM CT

VMI at Wake Forest (ACC Network)

Western Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)

Mars Hill at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

I mean, here’s Vanderbilt’s Week 2 opponent!

7:00 PM CT

Penn State at Purdue (FOX)

Louisiana Tech at Missouri (ESPNU)

Alabama A&M at UAB (CBS Sports)

Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

Here’s another Vanderbilt future opponent kicking off its season against an FCS team, though that’s obviously overshadowed by the Ol’ Bald Poach taking his team to Purdue, a game that it would not be hilarious at all if Purdue won.

8:00 PM CT

New Mexico State at Minnesota (BTN)

Sure, whatever.

9:00 PM CT

Northern Arizona at Arizona State (Pac-12 Network)

You probably don’t care that you don’t get the Pac-12 Network anyway.

9:30 PM CT

Cal Poly at Fresno State (FS1)

Portland State at San Jose State (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Yeah, we’re going to bed early.