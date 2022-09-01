 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Night Open Thread

The Labor Day weekend extravaganza... begins.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new
Alabama v Tennessee Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images

While Vanderbilt’s season opened last weekend, the full-on college football season starts tonight, and Week 1 continues all the way through Monday. Yep, we’re having open threads every day, because that’s what we do here.

Anyway... on to tonight’s schedule of games.

5:00 PM CT

  • St. Francis (PA) at Akron (ESPN3)
  • The Citadel at Campbell (ESPN+)
  • St. Augustine’s at Tusculum (stream)

The early kickoffs include Humpin’ to Please, the new home of former Vanderbilt linebacker Alston Orji.

6:00 PM CT

  • West Virginia at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
  • Central Michigan at Oklahoma State (FS1)
  • Ball State at Tennessee (SEC Network)
  • South Carolina State at UCF (ESPN+)
  • Bryant at FIU (ESPN3)

The highlight of this window is the Backyard Brawl, followed by a sort-of-interesting Central Michigan-Oklahoma State game and a not-at-all-interesting Ball State-Tennessee, though if it’s close in the second half we might have to tune in for... reasons.

6:30 PM CT

  • VMI at Wake Forest (ACC Network)
  • Western Illinois at UT-Martin (ESPN+)
  • Mars Hill at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

I mean, here’s Vanderbilt’s Week 2 opponent!

7:00 PM CT

  • Penn State at Purdue (FOX)
  • Louisiana Tech at Missouri (ESPNU)
  • Alabama A&M at UAB (CBS Sports)
  • Eastern Illinois at Northern Illinois (ESPN+)

Here’s another Vanderbilt future opponent kicking off its season against an FCS team, though that’s obviously overshadowed by the Ol’ Bald Poach taking his team to Purdue, a game that it would not be hilarious at all if Purdue won.

8:00 PM CT

  • New Mexico State at Minnesota (BTN)

Sure, whatever.

9:00 PM CT

You probably don’t care that you don’t get the Pac-12 Network anyway.

9:30 PM CT

  • Cal Poly at Fresno State (FS1)
  • Portland State at San Jose State (NBC Sports Bay Area)

Yeah, we’re going to bed early.

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...