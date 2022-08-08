Good morning.

We are 19 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 19 for the Commodores is linebacker Kane Patterson. The 6’1”, 234-pound senior played at Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, then played three years at Clemson before transferring to Vanderbilt in the offseason. There’s a decent chance he’ll earn a starting spot this season.

And, hey, actual Vanderbilt sports today! Sort of! Vanderbilt men’s basketball plays the first game of its Europe trip today at 11 AM CT, against some team called Kameet Basketball in Nice. That game will be streamed on Vanderbilt’s YouTube channel. (Will we have a game thread for it? Yes, yes we will.) And then, at 6 PM CT, the soccer team hosts UAB in its first exhibition game. Apparently that’s on the SEC Network?

Nothing else today, I assume the football team had Sunday off from fall camp. Well, except apparently Allan George is making noise in Cincinnati Bengals training camp, which is not something I expected after watching the 2021 Vanderbilt football team.

