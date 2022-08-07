 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Anchor Drop, August 7, 2022: 20 Days to Kickoff

Vanderbilt... tried to have a scrimmage today.

By Tom Stephenson
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 28 Vanderbilt at South Carolina

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are down to 20 days until Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 20 for the Commodores is linebacker/safety Jack Barton. The 6’1”, 215-pound junior from Dallas has appeared in 14 games over his two seasons at Vanderbilt, though I’m pretty sure he’s a walk-on.

Let’s just say, regarding Vanderbilt’s first scrimmage of fall camp, an attempt was made.

And they’d gone to a lot of trouble, too. Ongoing renovation work made Vanderbilt’s current stadium inaccessible, causing the Commodores to load up buses Saturday afternoon and move their operation to Ensworth School. They’d sought a full 100-yard, grass field for the scrimmage.

And they got it. For about 37 plays.

Welp. But also, another commit, for the second day in a row:

Meantime, the basketball team, which departed for Europe on Saturday, also got a surprise addition with Green Bay transfer Emmanuel Ansong.

A quick thought on this: Ansong is 6’4” and was playing power forward, and averaged 11 and 5 for a 5-25 Green Bay team. Three months ago, I’d have been totally underwhelmed by this; but in August, with the semester about to start and a scholarship available, well, why the hell not? The other option was to have it go unused, and he’s only here for a year no matter what.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 11:05 AM: MLB: Astros at Guardians (Peacock)
  • 12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Final Round (Golf Channel)
  • 12:30 PM: MLB: Rays at Tigers or Nationals at Phillies (MLB Network)
  • 2:00 PM: PGA Tour; Wyndham Championship, Final Round (CBS)
  • 3:10 PM: MLB: Braves at Mets (ESPN+)
  • 3:30 PM: MLB: Angels at Mariners or Rockies at Diamondbacks (MLB Network)
  • 6:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Mets 8, Braves 5 (Game 1) ... Cubs 4, Marlins 0 ... Mariners 2, Angels 1 (Game 1) ... Orioles 6, Pirates 3 ... Phillies 11, Nationals 5 ... Guardians 4, Astros 1 ... Tigers 9, Rays 1 ... Rangers 8, White Sox 0 ... Giants 7, A’s 3 ... Mets 6, Braves 2 (Game 2) ... Royals 5, Red Sox 4 ... Twins 7, Blue Jays 3 ... Reds 7, Brewers 5 ... Cardinals 1, Yankees 0 ... Rockies 3, Diamondbacks 2 ... Dodgers 8, Padres 3 ... Angels 7, Mariners 1 (Game 2).

More From Anchor Of Gold

Loading comments...