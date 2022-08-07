Good morning.

We are down to 20 days until Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 20 for the Commodores is linebacker/safety Jack Barton. The 6’1”, 215-pound junior from Dallas has appeared in 14 games over his two seasons at Vanderbilt, though I’m pretty sure he’s a walk-on.

Let’s just say, regarding Vanderbilt’s first scrimmage of fall camp, an attempt was made.

And they’d gone to a lot of trouble, too. Ongoing renovation work made Vanderbilt’s current stadium inaccessible, causing the Commodores to load up buses Saturday afternoon and move their operation to Ensworth School. They’d sought a full 100-yard, grass field for the scrimmage. And they got it. For about 37 plays.

Welp. But also, another commit, for the second day in a row:

Meantime, the basketball team, which departed for Europe on Saturday, also got a surprise addition with Green Bay transfer Emmanuel Ansong.

A quick thought on this: Ansong is 6’4” and was playing power forward, and averaged 11 and 5 for a 5-25 Green Bay team. Three months ago, I’d have been totally underwhelmed by this; but in August, with the semester about to start and a scholarship available, well, why the hell not? The other option was to have it go unused, and he’s only here for a year no matter what.

