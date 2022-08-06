Good morning.

We are now 21 days — three weeks — away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 21 is the number of defensive back Maxwell Worship. The 6’1”, 210-pound fifth-year senior from Coral Springs, Florida, started all 12 games last season at safety and had two interceptions.

The football team holds its first scrimmage of fall camp (closed to the public) today. We’ll see if any news comes out of it, but anyway, here’s your daily dose of coach speak from yesterday’s practice:

Also, apparently newspapers still do previews of every team in the SEC like they used to, or at least newspapers that aren’t owned by Gannett (the Chattanooga Times Free Press is the only major daily in Tennessee that isn’t.)

The basketball team leaves for Europe today, and apparently we’re streaming the team’s three games there on YouTube (the first one is Monday at 11 AM CT.) Also, 247 has an interview with new commit JaQualon Roberts.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round (Golf Channel)

1:20 PM: MLB: Marlins at Cubs (FS1)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Third Round (CBS)

3:00 PM: MLB: Angels at Mariners (Game 1) (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: CFL: Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Toronto Argonauts (ESPN2)

6:15 PM: MLB: Reds at Brewers or Yankees at Cardinals (FOX)

9:00 PM: CFL: Edmonton Elks vs. BC Lions (ESPN2)

9:00 PM: MLB: Padres at Dodgers (MLB Network)

9:10 PM: MLB: Angels at Mariners (Game 2) (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cubs 2, Marlins 1 ... Orioles 1, Pirates 0 ... Phillies 7, Nationals 2 ... Braves 9, Mets 6 ... Astros 9, Guardians 3 ... Rays 5, Tigers 3 ... White Sox 2, Rangers 1 ... Red Sox 7, Royals 4 ... Brewers 5, Reds 1 ... Twins 6, Blue Jays 5 ... Cardinals 4, Yankees 3 ... Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5 ... Angels 4, Mariners 3 ... Dodgers 8, Padres 1.