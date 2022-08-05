Good morning.

We are now 22 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 22 for the Commodores is defensive back John Howse. The 6’2”, 195-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville appeared in the ETSU and Colorado State games last season before redshirting; he didn’t register any stats as a true freshman.

Both the football and basketball team landed new commitments on Thursday. First, the football team, which flipped three-star tight end Kamrean Johnson from Georgia Southern:

And on the basketball side, it was three-star JaQualon “JQ” Roberts, a forward from Bloomington, Indiana:

And the post-practice interviews from yesterday:

