Good morning.
Optional Musical Accompaniment
We are now 22 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 22 for the Commodores is defensive back John Howse. The 6’2”, 195-pound redshirt freshman from Nashville appeared in the ETSU and Colorado State games last season before redshirting; he didn’t register any stats as a true freshman.
Both the football and basketball team landed new commitments on Thursday. First, the football team, which flipped three-star tight end Kamrean Johnson from Georgia Southern:
Jeremiah 29:11 #AnchorDown ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/YqIZ82rUNu— Kamrean Johnson (@KamreanJ) August 4, 2022
And on the basketball side, it was three-star JaQualon “JQ” Roberts, a forward from Bloomington, Indiana:
Committed! @VandyMBB @BasketballBhsn @IndianaElite pic.twitter.com/G1sfXSBsz7— JaQualon “JQ” Roberts (@JQ_co2023) August 4, 2022
And the post-practice interviews from yesterday:
Sports on TV
All times Central.
- 1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)
- 6:05 PM: MLB: Nationals at Phillies (Apple TV+)
- 6:30 PM: CFL: Calgary Stampeders vs. Ottawa Redblacks (ESPN+)
- 7:10 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Royals (ESPN+)
- 7:10 PM: MLB: Reds at Brewers (Apple TV+)
Scoreboard
MLB: Pirates 5, Brewers 4 ... Cardinals 4, Cubs 3 (Game 1) ... Dodgers 5, Giants 3 ... A’s 8, Angels 7 ... Rockies 7, Padres 3 ... Phillies 5, Nationals 4 ... Mets 6, Braves 4 ... Astros 6, Guardians 0 ... Rays 6, Tigers 2 ... Blue Jays 9, Twins 3 ... Cardinals 7, Cubs 2 (Game 2) ... Rangers 3, White Sox 2 ... Royals 7, Red Sox 3.
Loading comments...