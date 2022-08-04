Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 23 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 23 for the Commodores is defensive back Jaylen Mahoney. The 5’11”, 195-pound senior from Rock Hill, South Carolina, has started 24 games over three years in the program, including all 12 last season.

Vanderbilt hired new public address announcers: Joe Deyo will be the PA at football games, while Dave Joseph will handle baseball and soccer duties. In other news, Joe Fisher’s back in the broadcast booth, handling the high school game of the week for WNSR this season.

Meantime, uh, I don’t understand the defense either. (A 3-2-5 alignment sounds like not enough players on the field.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

1:00 PM: PGA Tour: Wyndham Championship, First Round (Golf Channel)

3:10 PM: MLB: Rockies at Padres (ESPN+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Rays at Tigers (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rays 3, Blue Jays 2 ... Phillies 3, Braves 1 ... Mariners 7, Yankees 3 ... Guardians 7, Diamondbacks 4 ... Twins 4, Tigers 1 ... Orioles 6, Rangers 3 ... Astros 6, Red Sox 1 ... White Sox 4, Royals 1 ... Mets 9, Nationals 5 ... Marlins 3, Reds 0 ... Pirates 8, Brewers 7 ... A’s 3, Angels 1 ... Padres 9, Rockies 1 ... Dodgers 3, Giants 0.