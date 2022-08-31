2022 Staff Pick’em Week 1

The Pick’em version of the preseason started off pretty well for everyone except Import. He went 2-5. Tom was next worst at 3-4. CDA, Cole, and myself tied at 4-3 while VU 04 topped the staff charts at 5-2. The power of consensus (and one coin flip) led The Commentariat to 6-1. The staff was 22-20 overall. We would have been 3-4 under our own consensus. So congrats on the win this week. You get nothing.

This week Vanderbilt plays its annual game against an FCS opponent. With no line available, that game is being used as a should-be layup as a straight up pick’em. That game, along with Miami (OH)-Kentucky, Florida State-LSU, and ULM-Texas, is a unanimous choice. Only one staffer broke rank on Troy-Ole Miss, Utah State-Alabama, LA Tech-Missouri, and UTEP-Oklahoma. The games that managed to split us down the middle are Oregon-Georgia and Cincinnati-Arkansas. The other 5 games are 4 to 2.

The Rules

Normally, the picks are for all SEC games with one dealer’s choice where I get to choose another game to make us pick. With two new teams set to join in “2025” (Who wants to bet that timeline holds up?), Texas and Oklahoma will have all of their games picked, too. The picks will be made AGAINST THE SPREAD. Too many games are easy to pick heads up. Also, this will serve as a PSA for why you should not get into sports gambling, which is especially important with sports gambling being legal in Tennessee now. The lines will be taken from Oddshark’s consensus spread some time Monday, so they may not match what is listed at the time this article is published.

The Standings

WRITER SEASON WEEK 12 W L W L Commentariat 6 1 6 1 VU 04 5 2 5 2 CDA 4 3 4 3 Cole 4 3 4 3 Patrick 4 3 4 3 Tom 3 4 3 4 Import 2 5 2 5

The Picks