Former Vanderbilt cornerback Allan George, who went undrafted in April, has made the Cincinnati Bengals’ season-opening roster:

Bengals CB Allan George, an UDFA out of Vanderbilt, makes the initial 53-man roster. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 30, 2022

Yesterday we recapped Clark Lea’s press conference, but Clark Lea wasn’t the only Vanderbilt coach to take the podium yesterday: Jerry Stackhouse had press availability on Tuesday as well, as recapped in both the Hustler and the Tennessean. The big takeaways: he expects Jordan Wright to be the team’s leader, he sees Ezra Manjon bringing Rodney Chatman-like qualities to the team, and he announced a game against Wofford on the non-conference schedule.

Also, last week Vanderbilt didn’t release game notes as far as I know, but they’re here this week.

And, oh look, more golfers that I don’t care about any more. (At least one of them was honest and said he just wanted to get paid and didn’t try to spin it as trying to grow the game globally or some other bullshit.)

Video of post-practice media availability and Stackhouse’s presser:

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:00 AM: Tennis: U.S. Open, Second Round (ESPN)

1:00 PM: MLB: Astros at Rangers or Pirates at Brewers (MLB Network)

6:00 PM: MLB: Dodgers at Mets or Cubs at Blue Jays (MLB Network)

6:05 PM: MLB: A’s at Nationals (ESPN+)

