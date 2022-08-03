Good morning.

We’re down to 24 days until Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 24 for the Commodores is running back Rocko Griffin. The 5’9”, 203-pound junior from Rincon, Georgia, was Vanderbilt’s leading rusher last season with 511 yards on the ground. (And he might be Vanderbilt’s third-string running back this season.)

And fall camp... continues. Here’s offensive coordinator Joey Lynch after yesterday’s practice (h/t VandySports):

The main site and 247 Sports also have recaps of yesterday’s practice. In other news, the annual Dore Jam fan event is set for August 20.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

11:20 AM: MLB: Phillies at Braves (ESPN+)

7:30 PM: Leagues Cup: Guadalajara v. LA Galaxy (ESPN)

10:15 PM: Leagues Cup: Los Angeles FC v. America (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Padres 13, Rockies 5 (Game 1) ... Reds 2, Marlins 1 ... Pirates 5, Brewers 3 ... Mariners 8, Yankees 6 ... Diamondbacks 6, Guardians 3 ... Blue Jays 3, Rays 1 ... Braves 13, Phillies 1 ... Tigers 5, Twins 3 ... Cardinals 6, Cubs 0 ... Orioles 8, Rangers 2 ... Red Sox 2, Astros 1 ... White Sox 9, Royals 2 ... Angels 3, A’s 1 ... Dodgers 9, Giants 5 ... Padres 3, Rockies 2 (Game 2).