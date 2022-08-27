Game 1: Vanderbilt Commodores at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors — Open Game Thread

0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

108 (SP+) August 27, 2022

9:30 PM CT

Video: CBS Sports Network

Radio: WQZQ 830 AM/93.3 FM/101.9 FM(Affiliates)

0-0

NR (AP)

NR (Coaches)

123 (SP+)

So, here we are: game time.

Vanderbilt looks to open the football season 1-0 for the first time since 2018, and while the season-opening losses in 2019 (Georgia) and 2020 (Texas A&M) were excusable, last year’s 23-3 loss to ETSU to open the Clark Lea era was... not.

Tonight’s opponent: the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, who weren’t terrible last season in posting a 6-7 record (though two of those wins were over New Mexico State, and another came against FCS Portland State.) And then all hell broke loose over the offseason, with head coach Todd Graham being fired after allegations of player mistreatment, seemingly everybody transferring out of the program (except, weirdly, the offensive line), and a hiring process that led to former Hawaii quarterback Timmy Chang getting the job and a state legislator calling for an investigation into the hiring process. That sounds like a program on the verge of big things, but this being Vanderbilt football, none of us are looking at this game as a sure thing.

Anyway, have fun in the comments and attempting to stay up after midnight.