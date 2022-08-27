Open Thread: College Football Saturday

If you haven’t given up completely on college football that isn’t played by Vanderbilt, well, here we are.

It’s Week Zero, so it’s not a full schedule — and half of it is FCS-on-FBS action, but at least we have football back. And there was much rejoicing. Vanderbilt plays literally its latest scheduled kickoff ever (notice I threw the word “scheduled” in there; people who actually remember the 2014 season opener and haven’t erased it from their memory will know what I’m talking about) at 9;30 PM CT, so you’ve got plenty of time to kill until Vanderbilt kicks off. Let’s get to the schedule, and it starts with two teams of interest to us!

11:00 AM CT

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky (CBS Sports Network): The quadruple-header on CBS Sports Network starts and ends with teams from the mid-state region, as we open up with, uh, this mascot battle.

I’m sold.

11:30 AM CT

Nebraska vs. Northwestern from Dublin, Ireland (FOX): What the hell did the Irish ever do to us?

1:00 PM CT

Arkansas Baptist at Bethel (stream): YOU WILL TAKE YOUR NAIA FOOTBALL AND YOU WILL LIKE IT

2:00 PM CT

Montana Western at Carroll College (stream): Ah fuck it, more NAIA football because it’s probably better than half of what’s on actual television today.

2:30 PM CT

Idaho State at UNLV (CBS Sports)

Jacksonville State vs. Stephen F. Austin from Montgomery, Alabama (ESPN)

Rich Rodriguez is finally coaching a football team in Alabama that wears numbers on the helmets. (Also, Idaho State-UNLV? Really?)

3:00 PM CT

UConn at Utah State (FS1)

Wyoming at Illinois (BTN)

Your reminder that this is Week Zero.

4:00 PM CT

Duquesne at Florida State (ACC Network): sure, why the hell not.

6:00 PM CT

Howard vs. Alabama State from Atlanta (ESPN)

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic (CBS Sports)

Point at Cumberland (stream)

Not gonna lie, it’s actually kind of cool that ESPN main is showing the FCS kickoff games. Also: bonus NAIA football!

7:00 PM CT

Arkansas State University Campus Queretaro at Texas Wesleyan (stream)

Look, since we’re all weird people here at Anchor of Gold, I just wanted to take some time to bring up the fact that Arkansas State University has a campus in Queretaro, Mexico, and this campus fields a football team... that is playing NAIA Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth tonight, and you’re gonna stream this damnit because you read Anchor of Gold dot com. Hail Pinman.

7:15 PM CT

Florida A&M at North Carolina (ACC Network): Apparently, Jeremy Moussa is Florida A&M’s starting quarterback this season.

8:00 PM CT

North Texas at UTEP (Stadium): Somehow, Stadium has the game of the day.

9:00 PM CT

Nevada at New Mexico State (ESPN2): Okay, fine, you’re gonna be watching the Vanderbilt game instead of this.