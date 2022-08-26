Good morning.

We are now 1 day away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 1 for the Commodores is defensive lineman Elijah McAllister. The 6’6”, 265-pound redshirt senior from Rumson, New Jersey, played in all 12 games last season and notched 23 tackles.

Vanderbilt soccer improved to 3-0 with a 2-0 win over Western Kentucky; not only are the Commodores undefeated this season, they haven’t allowed a goal in three matches this season. Alex Kerr scored both of the Commodores’ goals last night. The Hustler also recaps last night’s action.

Football reading prior to gameday: Chad Bishop’s Five for Friday column, practice notes and film room from the Hustler.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: TOUR Championship, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:10 PM: MLB: Rays at Red Sox (Apple TV+)

7:00 PM: NFL Preseason: Seahawks at Cowboys (NFL Network)

7:00 PM: MLB: Braves at Cardinals or Giants at Twins (MLB Network)

8:40 PM: MLB: Yankees at A’s (ESPN+)

9:10 PM: MLB: Guardians at Mariners (Apple TV+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Rays 8, Angels 3 ... Cardinals 8, Cubs 3 ... Mariners 3, Guardians 1 ... Orioles 4, White Sox 3 ... Phillies 4, Reds 0 ... Mets 3, Rockies 1 ... Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 5 ... Astros 6, Twins 3 ... Yankees 13, A’s 4.

SEC Soccer: Kentucky 2, Purdue 1 ... Wake Forest 1, Georgia 0 ... Baylor 2, Florida 1 ... Auburn 1, Florida State 1 ... LSU 2, Pepperdine 2 ... Duke 3, Tennessee 2 ... Alabama 2, Southern Miss 0 ... Ole Miss 4, MTSU 0 ... South Carolina 3, UConn 0 ... Mississippi State 2, Lipscomb 0 ... Texas A&M 6, Sam Houston 0 ... Missouri 3, Southern Illinois 1 ... Arkansas 6, Oklahoma 1.