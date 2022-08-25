Good morning.

We are now 2 days away from Vanderbilt football’s 2022 season opener at Hawaii. 2 for the Commodores is running back Re’Mahn “Ray” Davis. The 5’9”, 205-pound redshirt junior rushed for 211 yards on 44 carries last season before being lost for the season with a toe injury — though the Temple transfer got a redshirt year out of it. He’ll be the Commodores’ first-string running back this season.

After opening the season with wins at Evansville and Purdue, Vanderbilt soccer hosts Western Kentucky tonight in its first home game of the season, 7:00 PM CT at the Vanderbilt Soccer Complex. Streaming will be on SEC Network+.

Former Vanderbilt guard Rodney Chatman signed a professional contract with Danish basketball team FOG Naestved.

Andrew Wilf has notes from Vanderbilt’s third practice in Hawaii.

In “Where Are They Now?” news, former Vanderbilt (and, ironically, Hawaii) backup quarterback Jeremy Moussa will start Florida A&M’s season opener at North Carolina.

