We are now 4 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 4 for the Commodores is running back Patrick Smith. The 5’10”, 185-pound sophomore from Atlantic City, New Jersey, started three games and got 81 carries for 358 yards last season as a true freshman.

The Commodore football team is already in Hawaii ahead of Saturday’s game. Andrew Wilf at the Hustler has a report from Vanderbilt’s first practice in Hawaii.

SEC Nation is coming to Nashville on September 10 for Vanderbilt’s game against Wake Forest, the network announced on Monday.

Soccer’s Rachel Deresky was named the SEC Forward of the Week.

Former Vanderbilt golfer Will Gordon earned his PGA Tour card for next season with a win at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Albertsons Boise Open. By my count, that’s at least three former Vanderbilt golfers who will be on the Tour next season, with Luke List having won on tour this season and Matthias Schwab coming in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings. (I actually don’t know what Brandt Snedeker’s status for next season is; he was outside the top 125, but he might still be playing on exemptions next season.)