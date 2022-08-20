What’s Everyone Doing on their Last Saturday Before College Football Season?

With one week before the Gridiron Dores check in to the White Lotus and face off against the Rainbow Warriors and/or finally scatter the ashes of Stifler’s grandmom (9:30pm CT on CBS Sports Network), I just realized this is likely the last Saturday that’s not already spoken for pretty much the rest of the year.

No fewer than two weeks ago, it barely registered that I was in the same month as the start of college feetball. Now? I’m doing all I can not to crawl up the walls in adrenaline-spiked anticipation.

I know, it’s weird for me, too. I don’t exactly expect Year Two of the regime of The New Bald Coach to be all that better than Year One’s repeated kick to the genitals, and yet... I still want it?

In my need for both competition and schadenfreude, I found myself searching Youtube for twin comedians Randy and Jason Sklar to scratch that particular competi-freude itch.

Watching old eps of Cheap Seats with @SklarBrothers, and I just yelled, "Suck it, nerd!" after I spelled "entrecote" correctly, and a child did not. — Andrew VU '04 (@AndrewVU041) August 20, 2022

How about you? What are you doing in your last week of “what the hell am I supposed to do with my Saturdays?”

Sound off in the comments below.