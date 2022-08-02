Good morning.

We are now 25 days away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 25 for the Commodores is defensive back Jeremy Lucien. The 6’2”, 200-pound fifth-year senior transferred in from UConn, where he was one of the few good players on a bad team last season.

Football had its third practice of the fall yesterday, and Chad Bishop wrote about the tight ends. Here’s tight end coach Justin Lustig after practice (h/t VandySports):

Men’s golf released its schedule for this season, which opens on September 7 in St. Simons Island, Georgia.

And, the men’s basketball team is heading to Europe on Saturday, where they’ll visit France, Monaco, and Italy. Hopefully they find some way to stream the games...

