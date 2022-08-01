Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 26 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 26 for the Commodores is defensive back Bridges “BJ” Anderson. The 6’1”, 195-pound fifth-year senior from Andalusia, Alabama, started nine games in 2019... and has played in just three games since, mostly due to injuries. He might figure into Vanderbilt’s defensive backfield in 2022 if healthy, though.

Not a whole lot today: Aria Gerson ranks Vanderbilt’s opponents from easiest to toughest (I would probably swap Alabama and Georgia, but otherwise it’s probably accurate.) Also, Vanderbilt offered four-star Ravenwood QB Chris Parson, who recently decommitted from Florida State and was at Vanderbilt’s first fall practice on Friday.

RIP Bill Russell — calling him one of the greats is an understatement.

We might be 26 days away from football season, but we’re only a week away from the soccer team’s first exhibition game.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

6:05 PM: MLB: Mariners at Yankees (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: MLB: Red Sox at Astros (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Blue Jays 4, Tigers 1 ... Braves 1, Diamondbacks 0 ... Royals 8, Yankees 6 ... Red Sox 7, Brewers 2 ... Phillies 8, Pirates 2 ... Cardinals 5, Nationals 0 ... Reds 3, Orioles 2 ... Guardians 5, Rays 3 ... Mets 9, Marlins 3 ... White Sox 4, A’s 1 ... Astros 3, Mariners 2 ... Dodgers 7, Rockies 3 ... Rangers 5, Angels 2 ... Padres 3, Twins 2 ... Giants 4, Cubs 0.