We are now 49 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 49 for the Commodores is linebacker Daniel Martin. The 6’3”, 200-pound freshman from Marietta, Georgia, was one of Vanderbilt’s top-ranked recruits in the 2022 class and chose the Commodores over Florida State and Oregon.

First, sad news: former Vanderbilt and NFL cornerback Jimmy Williams has died at 43. RIP.

Now, the good news:

That’s Anthony Miles, a three-star offensive lineman from Birmingham, who announced his commitment to Vanderbilt last night. That gives Vanderbilt 11 commitments in the 2023 class, and Miles is now the second-highest ranked of them — only behind Martel Hight, who flipped from Louisville the day before.

Vanderbilt named the top 100 players of the Vanderbilt Stadium era; the stadium celebrates its 100th anniversary this season. Women’s basketball found out who else they’ll see in the Cancun Challenge.

