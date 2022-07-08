Good morning.

We are now 50 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 50 for the Commodores is offensive lineman Bradley Ashmore. Ashmore started all 12 games at right tackle last season and allowed just four sacks; he’ll probably be a starter on the offensive line this year, too. (Note: Ashmore switched from 70 after last season. Pictured in the header is Errington Truesdell, who wore 50 last season but switched to wear 12 for this season.)

Meantime, no big deal, just Clark Lea flipping a four-star from Louisville. BRING ME MAH BARREL.

In other football news, James Ziglor, who was recruited at defensive back but played mostly running back last year, has entered the transfer portal:

Vanderbilt RB James Ziglor III has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Ziglor appeared in all but one game last season rushing for 41 yds & returned 11 kickoffs for 186 yards.@VandySportscom@jameszigloriiihttps://t.co/hBJ39Tl1m9 — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) July 7, 2022

Ziglor took one for the team last year, moving to running back because of Vanderbilt’s depth issues there, then was still listed as a running back on the roster this year but was probably going to be buried behind Re’Mahn Davis, Rocko Griffin, Patrick Smith, and incoming freshman Maurice Edwards.

Women’s basketball will compete in the Cancun Challenge Thanksgiving weekend. The men’s team hasn’t released its schedule, but we now know (thanks to Pitt) that the Commodores will host Pitt on December 7.

