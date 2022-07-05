Realignment silly season remains silly

If you were wondering “how does the latest round of conference realignment get even dumber,” this is how.

BREAKING NEWS from @dennisdoddcbs: The Big 12 is in deep discussions to add up to six Pac-12 teamshttps://t.co/C91rPZMigk — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) July 5, 2022

The six teams in question: Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

In the previous edition of Realignment Days of our Lives, the Big 12 added Cincinnati, UCF, Houston, and BYU. This round, if it were to go through, would leave the Big (sic) 12 (sic) with 18 teams, after briefly having the correct number of teams. It would also reunite Utah with its longtime rival BYU, bring Colorado (which previously departed the Big 12 for the Pac-12) back into the Big 12, and also get about halfway to reconstituting the old Border Conference by adding the Arizona schools.

Oh, yeah, and this new conference would include teams in both Orlando and Seattle, a week after the Big Ten decided that it wanted to extend from Los Angeles to New Jersey.

Hell, this might be the silliest realignment proposal I have ever heard, and this is apparently serious. And it occurred just a week after UCLA joined the Big Ten. What’s next, Stanford to the Big Ten? (gets handed a note from Pinman) ... oh, that’s on the table now too?

Anyway, the SEC has been remarkably silent in all of this. It’s like they’re fine with having 16 teams that includes a ton of huge brands and don’t feel the need to say “what the hell, let’s add Wazzu.” (Speaking of, I haven’t heard Oregon State and Washington State come up in any discussions. Perhaps we were wrong about the Big 12 getting screwed in all of this.)