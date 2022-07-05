 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Anchor Drop, July 5, 2022: 53 Days to Kickoff

Will the offseason hurry up?

By Tom Stephenson
Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 53 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. There’s no 53 for the Commodores at the moment; last year’s 53, Alston Orji, transferred to Campbell, where he will hump to please.

Speaking of transfers, former Vanderbilt outfielder Isaiah Thomas has a new home: Oregon. Aria Gerson goes through the baseball roster post-transfer portal deadline.

And speaking of the season opener with Hawaii, Mountain West Wire tells us about our own team in preview of that game.

