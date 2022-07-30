Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 28 days — four weeks! — away from Vanderbilt football’s season opener at Hawaii. 28 for the Commodores is defensive back Steven Sannieniola. The 6’2”, 183-pound freshman from Bowie, Maryland, was an early enrollee who picked Vanderbilt over Purdue and West Virginia.

The first practice of fall camp is in the books and with that, we get some real news with coaches and players being available to the press afterwards. Mike Wright is... an Anchor of Gold commenter:

When we got off the field at the orange school

As always, Orange School Bad.

Robbie Weinstein also has a practice report, and here are some videos of all the press availability (h/t VandySports):

Also, four-star quarterback Chris Parson from nearby Ravenwood High School visited practice and liked what he saw, apparently.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:30 AM: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open, Third Round (Golf Channel)

12:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round (CBS)

2:00 PM: MLS: Minnesota United v. Portland Timbers (ABC)

3:00 PM: MLB: Brewers at Red Sox (FS1)

6:00 PM: CFL: Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Calgary Stampeders (ESPN2)

6:00 PM: MLB: Cardinals at Nationals OR Phillies at Pirates OR Twins at Padres (FOX)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Colombia v. Brazil (FS2)

9:00 PM: MLB: Rangers at Angels (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Orioles 6, Reds 2 ... Mets 6, Marlins 4 ... Yankees 11, Royals 5 ... Phillies 4, Pirates 2 ... Cardinals 6, Nationals 2 ... Tigers 4, Blue Jays 2 ... Guardians 4, Rays 1 ... Brewers 4, Red Sox 1 ... Braves 5, Diamondbacks 2 ... A’s 7, White Sox 3 ... Astros 11, Mariners 1 ... Dodgers 5, Rockies 4 ... Rangers 7, Angels 2 ... Padres 10, Twins 1 ... Cubs 4, Giants 2.