Good morning.

We are now 29 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 29 for the Commodores is defensive lineman slash linebacker Miles Capers. The 6’5”, 235-pound redshirt freshman from Sumter, South Carolina, appeared in four games last season and notched three tackles. He has good size and will probably be in the rotation up front on defense.

Fall camp opens today, and Aria Gerson has a few questions that face the Commodores in the preseason.

And in basketball news, the team hasn’t announced its entire schedule, but we learned yesterday that Vanderbilt will open the season at Memorial Gym on November 7 hosting... Memphis.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

9:00 AM: LPGA: Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round (Golf Channel)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round (Golf Channel)

6:07 PM: MLB: Tigers at Blue Jays (Apple TV+)

6:10 PM: MLB: Brewers at Red Sox (ESPN+)

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Argentina v. Paraguay (FS2)

8:00 PM: CFL: BC Lions vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (ESPN2)

9:15 PM: MLB: Cubs at Giants (Apple TV+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Marlins 7, Reds 6 ... Orioles 3, Rays 0 ... Yankees 1, Royals 0 ... Phillies 8, Pirates 7 ... Blue Jays 5, Tigers 3 ... Red Sox 4, Guardians 2 ... Astros 4, Mariners 2 ... Dodgers 13, Rockies 0 ... Rangers 2, Angels 0 ... Giants 4, Cubs 2.