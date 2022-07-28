Good morning.

We are now 30 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. Two Commodores wear 30 this season: redshirt junior punter Jared Wheatley, who’s appeared in one game in three years, and freshman defensive back Trudell Berry. Berry, who comes to Vanderbilt from Baytown, Texas, is the rare Vanderbilt recruit who got a four-star rating from 247 Sports.

Speaking of football, fall camp starts tomorrow, and Aria Gerson has five questions for the season.

The main site looks back at men’s golf season.

11:35 AM: MLB: Rays at Orioles (ESPN+)

2:00 PM: PGA Tour: Rocket Mortgage Classic, FIrst Round (Golf Channel)

6:30 PM: CFL: Montreal Alouettes vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (ESPN+)

MLB: Phillies 7, Braves 2 ... Tigers 4, Padres 3 ... Angels 4, Royals 0 ... Brewers 10, Twins 4 ... Rockies 6, White Sox 5 ... Dodgers 7, Nationals 1 ... A’s 4, Astros 2 ... Diamondbacks 5, Giants 3 ... Mariners 4, Rangers 2 ... Reds 5, Marlins 3 ... Mets 3, Yankees 2 ... Rays 6, Orioles 4 ... Cardinals 6, Blue Jays 1 ... Guardians 7, Red Sox 6.