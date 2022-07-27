Good morning.

Optional Musical Accompaniment

We are now 31 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii — exactly a month. There are two 31s on the roster (we’re doing duplicate numbers again, I guess.) The more notable one is defensive lineman Michael Spencer, who played in 11 games last season as a walk-on and at least has Division I size at 6’4” and 285 pounds. Freshman Landon Wells is a walk-on wide receiver from Brentwood Academy.

Yesterday, Vanderbilt football got a commitment from a three-star tight end with a ten-star name, Ka’Morreun Pimpton from Brewer High School in Fort Worth (the school’s actually in White Settlement, which, uh, is an interesting name for a town):

Pimpton is the 12th commitment in the 2023 class and at present, he’s the second-highest rated one behind four-star Martel Hight.

The Wooden Legacy announced its bracket; Vanderbilt will compete in the tournament starting on November 23, when they’ll play St. Mary’s (at 11 PM CT, no less), followed by a second game the next day against either Fresno State or Washington.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: Germany v. France (ESPN2)

2:37 PM: MLB: Astros at A’s (ESPN+)

6:00 PM: MLB: Yankees at Mets (ESPN)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cubs 4, Pirates 2 ... Marlins 2, Reds 1 ... Braves 6, Phillies 3 ... Orioles 5, Rays 3 ... Blue Jays 10, Cardinals 3 ... Guardians 8, Red Sox 3 ... Mets 6, Yankees 3 ... Padres 6, Tigers 4 ... Angels 6, Royals 0 ... Brewers 7, Twins 6 ... White Sox 2, Rockies 1 ... A’s 5, Astros 3 ... Diamondbacks 7, Giants 3 ... Mariners 5, Rangers 4 ... Nationals 8, Dodgers 3.