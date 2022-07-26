 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anchor Drop, July 26, 2022: 32 Days to Kickoff

Yep, still just counting down the days.

By Tom Stephenson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 25 Georgia at Vanderbilt Photo by Matthew Maxey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning.

We’re now 32 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 32 for the Commodores is linebacker Ethan Barr. The 6’3”, 245-pound junior from Flower Mound, Texas, worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman and held that spot last year, and finished second on the team in total tackles. Not bad for a guy we flipped from Tulane on Signing Day.

Just a grab bag of stuff today: Mike Wright, Ben Bresnahan, and Anfernee Orji all find themselves on preseason watch lists. Clark Lea visited Jackson yesterday, and this made the local news in Jackson. (They don’t have a college football team to cover any more now that Lambuth closed its doors.) Sarah Fuller has become a mental health advocate, per SI. (It’s a good article, actually, about how colleges need better resources for students — which, yes.) And, an article about former Vanderbilt commitment and now Chicago White Sox farmhand Noah Schultz.

Chris Lee has a great podcast with Will Perdue from yesterday, and it’s a sign of the current direction of Vanderbilt athletics that both of them seem less angry than they used to be. (Also, Will Perdue talks a bit about what recruiting was like in the 1980s, lol.)

Sports on TV

All times Central.

  • 1:20 PM: MLB: Pirates at Cubs (ESPN+)
  • 2:00 PM: UEFA Women’s Euro: England v. Sweden (ESPN2)
  • 6:10 PM: MLB: Yankees at Mets (TBS)
  • 7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Brazil v. Paraguay (FS1)

Scoreboard

MLB: Reds 11, Marlins 2 ... Phillies 6, Braves 4 ... Orioles 5, Rays 1 ... Red Sox 3, Guardians 1 ... Tigers 12, Padres 4 ... Cubs 3, Pirates 2 ... Royals 7, Angels 0 ... Rockies 2, Brewers 0 ... A’s 7, Astros 5 ... Diamondbacks 7, Giants 0 ... Mariners 4, Rangers 3 ... Nationals 4, Dodgers 1.

