We’re now 32 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 32 for the Commodores is linebacker Ethan Barr. The 6’3”, 245-pound junior from Flower Mound, Texas, worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman and held that spot last year, and finished second on the team in total tackles. Not bad for a guy we flipped from Tulane on Signing Day.

Just a grab bag of stuff today: Mike Wright, Ben Bresnahan, and Anfernee Orji all find themselves on preseason watch lists. Clark Lea visited Jackson yesterday, and this made the local news in Jackson. (They don’t have a college football team to cover any more now that Lambuth closed its doors.) Sarah Fuller has become a mental health advocate, per SI. (It’s a good article, actually, about how colleges need better resources for students — which, yes.) And, an article about former Vanderbilt commitment and now Chicago White Sox farmhand Noah Schultz.

Chris Lee has a great podcast with Will Perdue from yesterday, and it’s a sign of the current direction of Vanderbilt athletics that both of them seem less angry than they used to be. (Also, Will Perdue talks a bit about what recruiting was like in the 1980s, lol.)

