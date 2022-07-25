Good morning.

We are now 33 days away from Vanderbilt football’s August 27 season opener at Hawaii. 33 for the Commodores is Richie Hoskins, a sophomore wide receiver who has neither a picture nor a biography on the team website. I am almost certain he’s a walk-on.

There is no news today, so let’s just celebrate something that dropped on Friday but that we hadn’t gotten around to posting about, mostly because I slept through the Anchor Drop on Saturday: Tennessee’s Notice of Allegations from the NCAA.

Jeremy Pruitt went 16-19 in his three seasons at Tennessee and his team went 3-7 in his final year with all seven losses coming by double-digits. And now UT gets hit with a staggering 18 Level 1 violations. Just a disastrous run, on and off the field there. https://t.co/v3oTSZxgRr — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) July 22, 2022

Somehow, Tennessee avoided lack of institutional control and the NCAA praised their “exemplary cooperation,” because remember: this was all an exercise to get out of Jeremy Pruitt’s buyout.

Sports on TV

All times Central.

7:00 PM: Copa America Femenina: Colombia v. Argentina (FS1)

7:10 PM: MLB: Rockies at Brewers (ESPN+)

Scoreboard

MLB: Cubs 4, Phillies 3 ... Angels 9, Braves 1 ... Marlins 6, Pirates 5 ... Yankees 6, Orioles 0 ... Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 4 ... Twins 9, Tigers 1 ... Reds 6, Cardinals 3 ... White Sox 6, Guardians 3 ... Brewers 10, Rockies 9 ... Royals 4, Rays 2 ... Rangers 11, A’s 8 ... Astros 8, Mariners 5 ... Dodgers 7, Giants 4 ... Nationals 4, Diamondbacks 3 ... Mets 8, Padres 5.

FIBA Asia Cup: New Zealand 83, Jordan 75 (Third Place) ... Australia 75, Lebanon 73 (Championship.)