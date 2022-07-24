Vanderbilt Baseball Post-Draft Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

In yesterday’s post about Nick Maldonado, Thomas Schultz, and others returning for their senior seasons, Parlagi asked:

QFTMB: does this mean the Vanderbunt is a viable strategy for next season, and why is your answer yes?

Beyond being a good question that I will certainly answer, it reminded me that I should probably open up the mail bag post draft.

...and it is now so opened.

Here are the rules of the mail bag:

This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp. Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week. I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly). All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right. Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.

...and that’s it.