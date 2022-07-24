Vanderbilt Baseball Post-Draft Mail Bag: Call For Submissions

In yesterday’s post about Nick Maldonado, Thomas Schultz, and others returning for their senior seasons, Parlagi asked:
QFTMB: does this mean the Vanderbunt is a viable strategy for next season, and why is your answer yes?
Beyond being a good question that I will certainly answer, it reminded me that I should probably open up the mail bag post draft.
...and it is now so opened.
Here are the rules of the mail bag:
- This is a BASEBALL mailbag, so limit your questions to Vanderbilt baseball, SEC baseball, college baseball, or Vanderbilt baseball alums in the pros like Tony Kemp.
- Post your questions here in the comments and I’ll answer them in a post on this week.
- I will collate the best of said emails/questions in the comments, and cull ones that deal with the same topic (so we don’t have to repeat ourselves multiple times weekly).
- All Anchor of Gold community guidelines apply to the questions. Our basic rule is “don’t be the worst.” Chuggers fans violate this like it’s their birth right.
- Mike Papi, Luke Smith, and Tony “The Calf” Vitello are human garbage. Cowbells are annoying.
...and that’s it.
